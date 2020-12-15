Rochester emergency responders host holiday parade for front-line workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — On Tuesday evening, Mayo Clinic ambulance hosted the Public Safety Lights Up The Night Holiday Edition parade.

The purpose of the parade was to let employees and COVID-19 patients in Rochester facilities know their fight against the pandemic has not gone unnoticed.

“To encourage our patients and encouraging our hospital staff who are also tired and weary for caring for patients and the heavy load of this virus,” said Kate Arms, operations supervisor for Mayo Ambulance.

Mayo Ambulance, along with the Rochester Police and Fire departments partnered to collaborate on the event over a two week period. The parade began at Saint Marys Hospital and traveled to other Mayo facilities and Olmsted Medical Center. Sirens and horns could be heard as 27 emergency vehicles drove by.

“All the work that they’re doing, they’ve been doing during this COVID outbreak. We respond, but they are taking a risk every day coming into work and we are excited to be able to honor them this evening,” said Lt. John Turks of the Rochester Police Department.

Before the parade began, small crowds gathered outside waving at the multiple emergency vehicles. Santa Claus also made an appearance waving to crowds and people who watched from indoors, and Mayor Kim Norton participated in the event.

“Our prayers go out to the families of people who have lost loved ones that are suffering through this,” said Ben Davis of the Rochester Fire Department.

A tough year but the group hopes those on the frontlines know they’re supported.

“We see you. We see the hard work you’re doing. Don’t give up. Keep going,” Arms said.