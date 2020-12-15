Tunisian PM cancels Italy trip after minister gets virus

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi canceled a planned visit Tuesday to Italy at the last minute, after one of his ministers accompanying him during a visit to France tested positive for the coronavirus. Mechichi had been on a three-day trip to France, where he had meetings with French Prime Minister Jean Castex, as well as the presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly. It’s unclear if any of these officials are impacted by the news, but senior French political officials have repeatedly said they adhere to strict sanitary protocols during the pandemic.