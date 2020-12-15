Virus resurgence hits H&M sales, cuts promising recovery

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish fashion retailer H&M says its sales fell 10% in the fourth quarter as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic stalled consumer spending, cutting short a promising recovery seen in the third quarter. The Stockholm-based company said Tuesday that sales in the September to November period dropped to 52.5 billion Swedish kronor ($6.25 billion) from 61.7 billion kronor a year earlier. Sales for the full fiscal year, which runs for the 12 months through November, were down 18%. The company will report its full fourth quarter earnings in January.