Walz to extend pause for bars and restaurants through holidays

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to a statement from Gov. Tim Walz's spokesperson, the current ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants will continue through the holidays.

"Governor Walz will lay out a strategy tomorrow that prioritizes in-person learning for elementary students and continues to protect health care capacity by keeping indoor dining at bars and restaurants on pause through the holiday season," said Communications Director Teddy Tschann in an email statement. "This plan will help bridge the gap to vaccination."

Walz will make his official announcement on his plans Wednesday at 1:15 p.m.

KTTC will carry that announcement live on air and online.