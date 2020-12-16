Broadway star Laura Benanti celebrates high school seniors

NEW YORK (AP) — A new special on HBO Max called “Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020” offers a window on Gen Z and how they’re dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The hourlong documentary follows seven high school seniors and how they’ve navigated what should have been the best months of their lives. Several jumped into social activism after the death of George Floyd, one experienced homelessness and one realized she was transgender. The seven come from Indiana, Georgia, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio and two from Texas. Each tells their story and sings a song that shares their experience. Broadway and TV star Laura Benanti started the effort after realizing that most spring high school musicals would be scrapped.