Driver of truck that killed 5 bicyclists facing DUI charge

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors in Las Vegas say the driver of a box truck that struck and killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway last week told investigators he fell asleep at the wheel but had a high level of methamphetamine in his system. Jordan Barson of Kingman, Arizona, faces 12 felony charges including driving under the influence and reckless driving in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Las Vegas. District Attorney Steve Wolfson says Barson is in custody at the Mohave County Jail in Arizona. Court. Jail records do not show that he has an attorney.