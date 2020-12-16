Dutch court refuses to return painting to Jewish heirs

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has rejected a restitution case brought by heirs of a Jewish family that originally owned a painting by Wassily Kandinsky that was bought by the city of Amsterdam at an auction in 1940. Amsterdam District Court upheld Wednesday a 2018 ruling by the Netherlands’ restitution committee that the artwork titled “Painting With Houses,” which is in the collection of Amsterdam’s Stedelijk Museum, does not have to be returned to the heirs. Lawyers for the heirs said they will appeal. Defense lawyer James Palmer said “if this court decision is left unchallenged, then Dutch restitution policy will effectively be non-existent, and important looted art in The Netherlands will likely never be” returned.