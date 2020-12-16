Fishers sue San Francisco over huge Pier 45 warehouse fire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — More than two dozen commercial fishers who make up the bulk of San Francisco’s famed seafood industry are suing the city, saying that negligence resulted in a massive fire at Pier 45 that destroyed their equipment. The pre-dawn blaze in May demolished an 85,000-square-foot warehouse in Fisherman’s Wharf. Fishers lease space from the port to store their equipment. They say the port allowed homeless people to enter and set camping and cooking fires within the building, which contained flammable materials and lacked automatic sprinklers and fire extinguishers. A spokesman for the city attorney’s office said the city was not responsible for the fire.