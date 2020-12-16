Former DNC leader, mainstay of SC politics Don Fowler dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former chair of the Democratic National Committee and mainstay of South Carolina and national politics for decades has died. Don Fowler was 85. South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said on Twitter that Fowler died Tuesday night. Fowler’s wife said on Facebook that he had been in the hospital this week. Fowler led the state party from 1971 to 1980, oversaw the 1988 Democratic National Convention and served as national chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 1995 to 1997.