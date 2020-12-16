Houston-area priest gets 10 years for child indecency counts

CONROE, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area Roman Catholic priest has been sentenced to a decade in prison for abusing children at his church more than 20 years ago. Manuel La Rosa-Lopez pleaded guilty last month to two counts of indecency with a child. Prosecutors say during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, two of the victims described the setbacks and successes they’ve had in healing from what happened to them. As part of an agreement with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, three other indecency with a child charges the priest was facing were dropped. He will be eligible for parole after five years.