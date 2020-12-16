Interior chief latest official to test positive for virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has become the latest administration official to test positive for the coronavirus. Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin says Bernhardt received the test results Wednesday. Goodwin says Bernhardt is currently without symptoms and plans to keep working from quarantine. A series of other administration officials also have tested positive in the course of the pandemic, including President Donald Trump, who was hospitalized in October. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to receive the vaccine Friday.