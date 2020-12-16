Largest wind farm in New Mexico to begin generating power

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Xcel Energy says work is done on the Sagamore Wind Project, and the turbines will go online at the end of the month. Covering 100,000 acres, the wind farm is the largest in New Mexico and the second largest on the utility’s eight-state system. CEO and chairman Ben Fowke said during a virtual celebration that Sagamore will be a key asset for Xcel in its push to reach carbon-free electricity generation by 2050. Xcel officials said the new wind farm will result in lower costs for customers and will provide hundreds of millions of dollars in lease payments and tax revenues over the next 25 years.