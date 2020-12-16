Local leaders to meet with newly-elected representative to discuss concerns of Rochester families

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Representative-elect Liz Boldon will be holding a roundtable Wednesday evening to discuss the challenges of Rochester-area families.

Bolden is the representative-elect for the Minnesota House in District 25B, which is northern Rochester. She said in a news conference today that she is eager to hear what Rochester residents feel are the most pressing issues that they are facing amid the pandemic.

"It is really important to me hear the voices and the stories that people have to tell," Bolden said. "In Minnesota, we take care of each other, and we look out for each other."

In the news conference, Bolden heard input from a teacher, a construction manager, and someone who requires care from an in-home nurse.

Rhonda Arafat is a teacher for Rochester Public Schools. She voiced her concerns about what her students are dealing with right now.

"Our students need to be provided with food using meal programs from fully-stocked food shelters," Arafat said. "We need technology including broadband and bandwidth capable of supporting multiple devices. We need the actual devices so students aren't using their phones. And we need waivers for high-stakes testing so students can know where they're at today."

Some other topics discussed were childcare, jobs, and the economy. The topics will be examined more in depth on Wednesday night in a roundtable with local leaders.

Those interested in joining the Zoom meeting can register. It starts at 7 p.m.