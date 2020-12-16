MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has reclassified the Negro Leagues as a major league and will count the statistics and records of its 3,400 players as part of its history.

The league said it was “correcting a longtime oversight in the game’s history” by elevating the Negro Leagues on the centennial of its founding.

MLB is correcting a longtime oversight in the game’s history by officially elevating the Negro Leagues to “Major League” status. pic.twitter.com/gPSaTbD5Ud — MLB (@MLB) December 16, 2020

The Negro Leagues consisted of seven leagues that existed from 1920-48.

Those leagues were excluded in 1969 when the Special Committee on Baseball Records identified six official “major leagues” dating to 1876.