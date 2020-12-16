New air service coming to Mason City Airport

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- The Mason City Municipal Airport is getting some new air service.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has selected SkyWest Airlines to provide essential air service to Mason City for the next three years. This will begin on March 1, according to a news release from the airport.

SkyWest is proposing 12 weekly round trips between Mason City and Chicago O'Hare using 50-seat regional jets operating as United Express carriers.

It will replace Air Choice One, which has been the regional carrier for the airport since 2014, offering service to Minneapolis, Chicago and St. Louis.

In October, the Mason City Airport Commission recommended SkyWest as the new provider.