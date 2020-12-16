NYC cathedral gunman’s note says he planned to take hostages

NEW YORK (AP) — The man killed by police Sunday after he opened fire on the steps of a landmark New York City cathedral had a note in his pocket that said he had planned to take hostages and use them as leverage to get U.S. aid for Latin America. That’s according to a law enforcement official who who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. Luis Vasquez started shooting as people were leaving a Christmas choral concert that had just ended outside the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in Manhattan, the mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York. The note was first reported by NBC New York.