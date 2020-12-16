On a mission: Tom Cruise insists on social distancing on set

LONDON (AP) — Tom Cruise has launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the set of his latest “Mission: Impossible” movie after he spotted two workers failing to abide by social distancing rules. In audio released Wednesday by the Sun tabloid, the 58-year-old Hollywood megastar can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired. He also voiced his concerns about the direct impact on families and their ability to pay the bills if the movie shuts down. “That’s what I sleep with every night,” he said.