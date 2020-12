ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Schools tweeted a response to Gov. Tim Walz's plan to get elementary school students back in classrooms in January.

The district says it will be reviewing the new guidance and will be looking for planning information next week.

RPS says it will announce its next learning phase plan no later than Jan. 8.

In-person learning for elementary school students would resume on Jan. 18.