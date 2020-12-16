RPS says students will do distance learning on snow days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Schools does not plan to cancel school due to snowy weather this winter.

According to an email from RPS Superintendent Michael Muñoz, the district will not cancel school on days when transportation is canceled due to inclement weather. Instead, students will do distance learning from home on those days.

The decision was made based on guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education.

"We feel confident in our capacity to deliver instruction virtually to all of our students," he said in the email. "The most compelling reason for closing schools is the safety of our students. In a normal year, all of our students would be attending school in-person. Due to the pandemic, the District has implemented a Safe Learning Plan that consists of distance learning."

Teachers are asked to bring their laptops home whenever there is a threat of an approaching storm system.

While distance learning will continue, any transportation services will be canceled, along with meal service and SACC.

A limited number of childcare spots will be reserved for critical workers.