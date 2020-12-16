Snow chances are increasing for next week

Snowfall chances next week continue to increase on Tuesday and Wednesday. Long-range model guidance is still hinting at a "clipper-system" moving across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa through Wednesday. If this scenario plays out to be true, accumulating snowfall would be possible just before Christmas.

Through the past decade, we've only had one year where we did not have at least 1" of snowfall on the ground at RST. We've actually had eight straight years with at least 1" of snowfall on the ground at the airport. So we are due to have a brown/green Christmas!

This December has been abnormally dry and warm. If we were to stay dry through the rest of the month, this year would be the 3rd least snowiest December at RST with only 0.10" of snowfall accumulations.

Above-average temperatures are expected over the next 4-6 days. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 30s with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will jump into the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. A quick cool-down looks likely on Christmas. Overnight lows on Christmas Eve could drop into the single digits and highs on Christmas might be stuck in the lower teens!

Nick