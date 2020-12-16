Suspect in Japan anime studio fire charged with murder

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors have formally filed murder charges against a suspect in a deadly fire at a Kyoto anime studio last year, after it was determined that he has recovered enough from his own severe burns and is mentally fit to stand trial. Police in the southern city of Kyoto did not arrest Shinji Aoba on murder and arson allegations until late May, 10 months after obtaining a warrant, because they had to wait for him to recover. Authorities also carried out a mental evaluation of Aoba and concluded that he is capable of taking criminal responsibility. The Kyoto District Public Prosecutors Office said prosecutors indicted Aoba on murder, attempted murder, arson and two other charges on Wednesday.