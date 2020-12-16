Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 76, Treynor 73
Ankeny 54, Pella 50
Ankeny Centennial 78, Newton 62
Ankeny Christian Academy 49, Murray 39
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 48
Ar-We-Va, Westside 50, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Assumption, Davenport 69, Muscatine 46
Ballard 76, Carlisle 38
Baxter 53, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 41
Beckman, Dyersville 60, Maquoketa 54
Belle Plaine 65, Tri-County, Thornburg 37
Belmond-Klemme 63, North Union 46
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 62, Woodbine 54
Carroll 71, Winterset 62
Cedar Falls 86, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 55
Central Decatur, Leon 80, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 55
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 66, West Central, Maynard 44
Clear Creek-Amana 65, Independence 49
Clear Lake 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53
Colfax-Mingo 64, H-L-V, Victor 61
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39
Creston 71, Shenandoah 37
Crestwood, Cresco 78, New Hampton 66
Danville 43, Holy Trinity 31
Denver 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48
Des Moines Christian 23, Madrid 17
Dike-New Hartford 88, Jesup 64
Dunkerton 57, Waterloo Christian School 37
East Marshall, LeGrand 55, AGWSR, Ackley 53
East Mills 56, Heartland Christian 22
East Sac County 54, PAC-LM 52
Easton Valley 64, Calamus-Wheatland 43
Eldon Cardinal 70, Hillcrest Academy 62
Epworth, Western Dubuque 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, Bishop Garrigan 51
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, West Sioux 55
Gilbert 57, Perry 27
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, BCLUW, Conrad 41
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 74, West Bend-Mallard 31
Hudson 63, Union Community, LaPorte City 46
Humboldt 61, Algona 58
Interstate 35,Truro 54, Woodward-Granger 53
Iowa Falls-Alden 73, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 62
Janesville 72, Riceville 29
Keota 62, Sigourney 19
Knoxville 58, Davis County, Bloomfield 56
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56, Atlantic 53
Lake Mills 70, Eagle Grove 33
Lawton-Bronson 63, Westwood, Sloan 42
Lenox 54, Southwest Valley 49
Lisbon 73, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 49
Logan-Magnolia 64, Missouri Valley 47
Louisa-Muscatine 48, Highland, Riverside 43
Lynnville-Sully 77, Montezuma 48
MFL-Mar-Mac 68, Kee, Lansing 57
MOC-Floyd Valley 88, George-Little Rock 49
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 53, Trinity Christian High School 45
Mason City 65, Fort Dodge 59
Meskwaki Settlement School 73, Colo-NESCO 38
Monticello 79, Anamosa 53
Mount Vernon 62, Vinton-Shellsburg 23
Nevada 61, South Hamilton, Jewell 55
New London 77, West Burlington 62
Nodaway Valley 46, Bedford 38
North Butler, Greene 44, Osage 42
North Cedar, Stanwood 59, Cascade,Western Dubuque 53
North Fayette Valley 66, South Winneshiek, Calmar 61
North Linn, Troy Mills 106, Starmont 14
North Mahaska, New Sharon 65, B-G-M 30
North Polk, Alleman 55, ADM, Adel 50
North Scott, Eldridge 39, Clinton 27
Norwalk 61, Lewis Central 40
OA-BCIG 62, River Valley, Correctionville 48
Okoboji, Milford 59, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 52
Pekin 71, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 30
Regina, Iowa City 63, Durant-Bennett 42
Ridge View 66, West Monona 41
Rock Valley 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52
Sidney 73, Fremont Mills, Tabor 54
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 57, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 29
Sioux City, East 79, Sioux City, North 40
Sioux City, West 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54
Siouxland Christian 73, Kingsley-Pierson 47
Solon 55, Marion 43
South O’Brien, Paullina 67, Harris-Lake Park 27
Springville 68, Edgewood-Colesburg 45
St. Mary’s, Remsen 73, Akron-Westfield 10
Storm Lake 64, Spirit Lake 56
Tekamah-Herman, Neb. 71, Whiting 9
Tipton 79, West Liberty 53
Tri-Center, Neola 62, Audubon 45
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, Central Elkader 47
Underwood 53, Riverside, Oakland 35
Unity Christian 73, Hinton 46
Van Meter 54, Panorama, Panora 45
Wahlert, Dubuque 59, Central Clinton, DeWitt 56
Waterloo, East 54, Linn-Mar, Marion 53
Waukon 78, Decorah 65
Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Charles City 34
Wayne, Corydon 65, East Union, Afton 58
Webster City 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55
West Harrison, Mondamin 75, Paton-Churdan 56
West Lyon, Inwood 49, Sheldon 42
West Marshall, State Center 59, Greene County 53
Williamsburg 68, Benton Community 54
Winfield-Mount Union 35, Mediapolis 32
Woodbury Central, Moville 63, MVAO-CO-U 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ankeny Centennial vs. Johnston, ppd.
Bettendorf vs. Davenport, Central, ppd.
Camanche vs. Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.
Clarke, Osceola vs. Albia, ppd.
Davenport, West vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ccd.
Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Iowa City High, ppd.
Dubuque, Senior vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.
Essex vs. Stanton, ppd.
Iowa City West vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ppd.
Lone Tree vs. Wapello, ppd.
Rockford vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City, ppd.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. Saydel, ppd.
Wilton vs. West Branch, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 53, Earlham 29
AGWSR, Ackley 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 21
Ankeny Centennial 60, Newton 19
Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20
Assumption, Davenport 29, Muscatine 27
Atlantic 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48
Audubon 65, Tri-Center, Neola 36
Ballard 62, Carlisle 19
Baxter 52, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 23
Beckman, Dyersville 69, Maquoketa 62, OT
Belle Plaine 41, Tri-County, Thornburg 19
Bishop Garrigan 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 23
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52, Sioux City, West 28
Boyden-Hull 52, Sioux Center 48
CAM, Anita 60, Glidden-Ralston 29
Calamus-Wheatland 52, Easton Valley 40
Cascade,Western Dubuque 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 29
Cedar Falls 81, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 50
Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Epworth, Western Dubuque 47
Cedar Rapids, Washington 78, Waterloo, West 71, OT
Center Point-Urbana 82, South Tama County, Tama 35
Central City 60, Alburnett 40
Central Decatur, Leon 55, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 54
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 40, Okoboji, Milford 35
Cherokee, Washington 62, Estherville Lincoln Central 41
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 38, West Central, Maynard 32
Clear Creek-Amana 62, Independence 24
Collins-Maxwell 71, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 8
Colo-NESCO 48, Meskwaki Settlement School 33
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Ar-We-Va, Westside 35
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46
Creston 56, Shenandoah 23
Danville 64, Holy Trinity 45
Denver 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29
Des Moines Christian 54, Madrid 16
Dike-New Hartford 68, Jesup 32
Dubuque, Senior 57, Dubuque, Hempstead 36
Eagle Grove 41, Lake Mills 36
East Mills 60, Heartland Christian 21
Gilbert 71, Perry 14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, BCLUW, Conrad 41
Grand View Christian 52, Ogden 23
Grinnell 83, Ottumwa 24
H-L-V, Victor 54, Colfax-Mingo 37
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, Webster City 36
Hudson 44, Union Community, LaPorte City 34
Humboldt 47, Algona 36
Kingsley-Pierson 73, Siouxland Christian 26
Knoxville 64, Davis County, Bloomfield 52
LeMars 46, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 19
Lenox 45, Southwest Valley 38
Lewis Central 46, Norwalk 44
Linn-Mar, Marion 62, Waterloo, East 13
Lisbon 40, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 34
Logan-Magnolia 73, Missouri Valley 29
Louisa-Muscatine 58, Highland, Riverside 34
MFL-Mar-Mac 53, Kee, Lansing 48
MOC-Floyd Valley 53, George-Little Rock 47
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 36, East Buchanan, Winthrop 26
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 66, Trinity Christian High School 21
Montezuma 68, Lynnville-Sully 39
Monticello 59, Anamosa 30
Moravia 30, Twin Cedars, Bussey 28
Murray 58, Ankeny Christian Academy 19
Nevada 45, South Hamilton, Jewell 26
New Hampton 56, Crestwood, Cresco 30
Newman Catholic, Mason City 39, Rockford 15
Nodaway Valley 64, Bedford 29
North Fayette Valley 56, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21
North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Starmont 17
North Mahaska, New Sharon 64, B-G-M 35
North Polk, Alleman 45, ADM, Adel 39
North Scott, Eldridge 61, Clinton 24
North Tama, Traer 45, GMG, Garwin 42
North Union 68, Belmond-Klemme 19
Osage 64, North Butler, Greene 13
Oskaloosa 49, PCM, Monroe 34
PAC-LM 56, East Sac County 49
Paton-Churdan 62, West Harrison, Mondamin 38
Pekin 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 33
Pleasant Valley 54, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 41
Regina, Iowa City 55, Durant-Bennett 43
Rock Valley 59, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50
Sidney 56, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38
Sigourney 54, Keota 24
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 47, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 30
Solon 55, Marion 43
South O’Brien, Paullina 73, Harris-Lake Park 31
Spirit Lake 50, Storm Lake 36
Springville 75, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
St. Mary’s, Remsen 57, Akron-Westfield 51
Treynor 50, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 35
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 51, Central Elkader 23
Underwood 49, Riverside, Oakland 11
Van Meter 42, Panorama, Panora 38
Vinton-Shellsburg 36, Mount Vernon 25
Waterloo Christian School 48, Dunkerton 35
Waukon 61, Decorah 50
Waverly-Shell Rock 59, Charles City 18
Wayne, Corydon 69, East Union, Afton 49
West Bend-Mallard 47, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 34
West Burlington 68, New London 32
West Fork, Sheffield 54, Central Springs 26
West Hancock, Britt 74, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 12
West Liberty 56, Tipton 32
West Lyon, Inwood 62, Sheldon 31
West Marshall, State Center 53, Greene County 25
West Monona 52, Ridge View 50
West Sioux 54, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46
Westwood, Sloan 60, Lawton-Bronson 29
Williamsburg 68, Benton Community 54
Winfield-Mount Union 68, Mediapolis 62, OT
Winterset 63, Carroll 44
Woodbine 46, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 38
Woodbury Central, Moville 68, MVAO-CO-U 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Camanche vs. Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.
Chariton vs. Centerville, ppd.
Davenport, Central vs. Bettendorf, ppd.
Essex vs. Stanton, ppd.
Lone Tree vs. Wapello, ppd.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ppd.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. Saydel, ppd.
Unity Christian vs. Hinton, ppd. to Jan 19th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/