US angling to secure more of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say they’re actively negotiating for additional purchases of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine after passing up a chance to lock in a contract this summer because it was still unclear how well the shots would work.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and special adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui also told reporters that Pfizer had been unable to commit to a firm delivery date.

Meanwhile, the FDA says some Pfizer vaccine vials may contain more than the standard five doses, and it is advising health professionals to use every full dose possible.