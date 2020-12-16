Virus shuts many UK theaters but online the show goes on

LONDON (AP) — When Andrew Lincoln steps onstage at London’s Old Vic Theatre as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol,” he looks out on an empty auditorium. The spectators are beyond the theater walls, in houses and apartments, staring at screens. In this pandemic year, the Old Vic’s seasonal production of Charles Dickens’ classic is being livestreamed nightly until Dec. 24, with ticket-holders around the world tuning in over Zoom. That is the reality of London’s West End this holiday season. Theaters must shut to audiences from Wednesday under toughened coronavirus restrictions, leaving only a few online shows standing. Producers warn the closure could be catastrophic for the U.K.’s creative industries.