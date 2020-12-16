WATCH LIVE: Governor to extend bar, restaurant closures through holidays (1:15 p.m.)

Watching on our news app? Click here to view the live video!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz plans to keep bars and restaurants in Minnesota closed for indoor service through the holidays.

Walz is expected to make a formal announcement Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. on extending the restrictions he imposed last month for a four-week "pause" that was due to expire Friday.

The governor's order also closed fitness centers and other places where people gather, as well as high school and other organized sports.

Walz's spokesman Teddy Tschann said late Tuesday the governor on Wednesday will also lay out a strategy that prioritizes in-person learning for elementary students.

