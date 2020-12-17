American Journalism Project supports three news outlets

NEW YORK (AP) — The philanthropy group American Journalism Project says it is awarding $2 million in grants to three nonprofit newsrooms. The organization Documented, based in New York City, is aimed primarily at the Spanish-speaking immigrant community and seeks out pioneering ways of reaching those readers. Grants are also being made to the Montana Free Press, founded by an investigative reporter whose work was featured in the PBS documentary ‘Dark Money.’ The Beacon was founded this year by a former reporter for the Kansas City Star and covers Kansas and Missouri. American Journalism Project says the continued decline of the local news industry has magnified the importance of keeping communities informed.