Asia Today: Beds in short supply as SKorea sees another jump

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 1,062 new cases of the coronavirus, its third straight day of over 1,000, as authorities in Seoul warn that hospital beds are in short supply. Seoul City says a COVID-19 patient in his 60s died at his home on Tuesday after officials failed to find him a hospital bed for days. The city says an explosive growth in patients this month has resulted in an overload in administrative and medical systems. The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday brought the national caseload to 47,515. The death toll rose to 645 after 11 more patients died overnight. Meanwhile cases in Sydney continue to rise and the strain appears to have originated in the U.S.