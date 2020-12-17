Bank of England holds fire as it awaits Brexit developments

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has opted against injecting another dose of stimulus into the British economy as it waits to hear whether a post-Brexit trade deal between the U.K. and the European Union is agreed in time for the new year. In a statement released Thursday, it said the Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the bank’s main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% and to maintain the monetary stimulus already in place. The committee said the outlook for the economy remains “unusually uncertain” because of a lack of clarity over Brexit and due to the resurgence of the coronavirus