BEARING THE BURDEN: Med City’s small business owners struggling during extended shutdowns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Whether you've been operating for decades or just opening, 2020 has been an awful year for many business owners.

"And then we open, we close, we open, we close. It's very confusing," said David Tran, owner of Rochester restaurant Cheap Charlie's.

It has been a tough year even for a Rochester mainstay.

"If you go from $1,000 or $1,500 in revenue a day to 100 dollars, you're not going to pay for anything," Tran said.

The governor has allowed for outdoor dining spaces, but that does not help Cheap Charlie's.

"That's going to cost you 15 or 20 grand," Tran said. "How long is it going to take you to make it back?"

The restaurant owner says many of his customers are still not comfortable dining out in public or have become used to eating at home.

"I think that even if we're allowed to reopen in January, half of my customers are not going to come back," he said.

Down the street, a new Rochester gym is also reeling from the restrictions.

"We were set to open the day before the governor put regulations to close all fitness centers for 30 days," said Jim Stanton, owner of Rock Box.

While Rock Box plans to open Saturday at 25 percent capacity, the delayed opening did hurt its bottom line.

"We were up to about 175 members. They were all excited to get out and do some workouts," Stanton said. "As things rolled back, we've been having some canceled. A lot of them freezing."

The fitness center is not holding any in-person classes for the time being, but offer virtual workouts for current members.

"They're staying safe and getting their exercise, which is keeping them healthy," Stanton said.

Rock Box also anticipates new members around the new year with people making resolutions.

Things seem to slowly be looking up for the Rock Box franchise's newest location.

Tran anticipates another tough few months before a vaccine is widely available.

"But for the small businesses like us, mom and pop independent stores, it's going to be a long road ahead," Tran said.

While Cheap Charlies' owner understands the governor's decision to extend the restrictions, he wishes more would be done to help small businesses. Both he and Stanton have not had much luck with local, state or federal assistance.