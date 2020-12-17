Bears visit Vikings, at playoff race pace for once

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago is the opponent for Minnesota’s final home game for the fifth straight year. This time, they’ll meet in Week 15. The other twist is the Bears and Vikings are each in the thick of the race for the playoffs with 6-7 records. Their Week 17 game in the previous four seasons had no meaning for one or both teams. Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has performed much better over the past three games since returning to the starting role. The Vikings allowed six sacks and missed three field goals and an extra point at Tampa Bay last week.