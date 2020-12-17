Beyond the no-knock: Push in states to reform police tactics

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Some activists are taking aim at police tactics that can lead to deadly middle-of-the-night raids they say are carried out overwhelmingly in communities of color. Rather than waiting for direction from lawmakers, a group of academics, policing experts and activists called Campaign Zero has created model legislation around so-called no-knock warrants that it hopes will be attractive to President-elect Joe Biden. The activists are working with cities and states around the country to help curtail police tactics that have led to both civilian and officer casualties. While Biden has said his administration will support criminal justice reforms, it’s unclear where he will focus.