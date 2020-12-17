Billboard: Interscope Geffen A&M named No. 1 label of 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Interscope Geffen A&M — the home to Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga — has been named the No. 1 record label of the year by Billboard. Billboard announced Thursday that IGA tops its year-end chart for the first time since 2013. The label, a division of Universal Music Group, is also home to DaBaby, Selena Gomez, Eminem, Summer Walker, Maroon 5, BLACKPINK and late rapper Juice WLRD. Multi-platinum hit songs released by IGA this year include DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” and Gaga’s “Rain on Me.” The label also had major success with albums including DaBaby’s “Blame It on Baby,” Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” and Gaga’s “Chromatica.”