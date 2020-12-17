Bonuses coming to 200,000 CVS employees as vaccine rollout approaches

(NBC) — CVS Health plans to pay special bonuses to about 200,000 employees to reward them for their work during the pandemic.

The bonuses of $250 are for both full and part-time workers.

CVS previously paid bonuses ranging from $100 to $500 back in March.

The drugstore chain has played a big role in providing access to COVID-19 testing, and will soon start administering vaccines to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across the country.