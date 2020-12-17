Driver dies after calling 911 to say he had been shot

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Police say a man died early Thursday after calling 911 to report that he had been shot while driving down a main thoroughfare in St. Paul.

Officials say the man made the call for help just before 10 p.m. Wednesday after driving down University Avenue and being struck in the chest by a gunshot.

Officers arrived a short time later and began attempts to save the man. Paramedics rushed him to Regions Hospital where he died.

Police say preliminary information indicates the victim may have been shot by someone in another vehicle. No arrests have been made.