Ex-chief says mayor told him to lie about Daniel Prude death

NEW YORK (AP) — Rochester, New York’s former police chief alleges the city’s mayor pressured him to lie about her handling of the police killing of Daniel Prude, which was kept from the public for six months, and that she fired him because he refused to do so. La’Ron Singletary alleges in legal papers made public Wednesday that Mayor Lovely Warren urged him to omit facts and give false information to back her claim that she didn’t learn key details of the March 23 encounter that led to Prude’s suffocation death until months later. Singletary was terminated in September after announcing plans to retire, A city spokesperson said in a statement that Rochester will “fully defend taxpayers against this frivolous suit.”