Family behind Purdue Pharma to face congressional scrutiny

Members of the family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are scheduled to answer questions from a congressional panel about their role in the nation’s long-running opioid addiction crisis. It marks a rare appearance in a public forum for the Sacklers, who have faced increased scrutiny in recent years over Purdue’s role in the nation’s opioid addiction and overdose crisis. Activists have been waiting to hear them field tough questions. Kathe Sackler and David Sackler agreed to testify after the committee’s chairwoman, Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney, threatened to issue subpoenas. Purdue Pharma’s CEO also will answer questions.