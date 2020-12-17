First COVID-19 vaccine shots to be given to staff at Mayo Clinic, OMC on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Frontline health care workers at Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center will begin receiving doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Olmsted Medical Center received a shipment of about 975 of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. Mayo Clinic said it received its first shipment on Thursday at 8 a.m.

According to a news release from OMC, it will begin administering the vaccines at 11 a.m. at OMC Hospital.

The first COVID-19 shots will be administered to Mayo Clinic staff sometime on Friday morning. More details are expected to be released about this later on Thursday.

"OMC, Mayo Clinic, and Olmsted County Public Health continue to collaborate and follow the guidance of MDH regarding COVID-19 vaccine administration to Tier 1 front line healthcare workers, as well as for continued testing and rigorous hand hygiene, social distancing, and masking to fight the spread of COVID-19," OMC said in a news release.