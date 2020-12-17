Former Rochester man killed in St. Paul shooting

Jeffrey Mintz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) — A man well- known in Rochester’s law community died early Thursday morning.

HOMICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED: The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in last night’s shooting near Snelling/University as Jeffery Adam Mintz, 55, of Saint Paul, Minn. No arrests. Investigators ask anyone with information to call 651-266-5650. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) December 17, 2020

Saint Paul police are investigating the homicide of Jeffrey Mintz, 55.

Authorities said Jeffery Mintz was shot in his car at the intersection of University and Snelling Avenues in St. Paul Wednesday night.

Mintz actually called 911 around 10 p.m. to report the shooting.

Emergency responders found him in his car, shot in his chest. He died from his wounds after midnight.

Mintz was a lawyer and had worked for Wendland Utz law firm, in Rochester, before moving to St. Paul.

Mark Utz, a longtime friend and former colleague shared with FOX 47 some of his favorite memories of Mintz.

“Well, Jeff loved serving his clients. He had the passion. He also enjoyed theatre and music. Jeff had a background in both. Jeff really looked for opportunities to give back to this community. So it saddens me so much to learn of Jeff’s passing,” Utz said.

Mintz was a past president and board member of B’Nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester. He was also a former director for the Boys and Girls Club.

He was also active in Rochester’s music scene, and often performed with various groups in town.

Police believe Mintz may have been shot by someone in another car. No arrests have been made.

This was St. Paul’s 32nd homicide of 2020.