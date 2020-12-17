Governor announces $195 million for affordable housing in Minnesota

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Details on a new effort to create affordable housing in Minnesota are being revealed today.

On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz is announcing that $195 million is being allocated toward affordable housing developments.

According to Minnesota Housing, the project will create or preserve nearly 2,400 affordable homes across Minnesota.

The state will reveal which affordable housing developments will receive funding.

It is also using housing infrastructure bonds to advance current projects.

The governor will provide more details around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.