Indian shepherd combats water scarcity by building ponds

DASANADODDI, India (AP) — Kalmane Kamegowda, a 72-year-old shepherd popularly known as “Pond Man” who lives in a nondescript village in southern India, has become something of a celebrity, winning national recognition from no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kamegowda, who never attended school, says he’s spent at least $14,000 from his and his son’s earnings, mainly through the sale of sheep he tended over the years, to dig a chain of 16 ponds on a picturesque small hill near his village. He says the ponds are “scientific” in nature, with the water flowing on a slope, enabling them to avoid drying up even in the scorching summer months. Birds and wild animals use the ponds to quench their thirst.