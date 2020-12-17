Lebanon prosecutor pauses port probe amid legal challenges

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prosecutor in charge of investigating last summer’s explosion at the Beirut port has paused the probe for 10 days, following legal challenges to his authority by the same senior officials he has accused of negligence that led to the devastating blast. The official Lebanese news agency said on Thursday that Judge Fadi Sawwan paused the probe after two former ministers whom he had summoned asked the country’s highest court to replace him, questioning the legality of his decision to accuse them. Under Lebanon’s constitution, a special body empowered by parliament investigates ministers and premiers. However, Sawwan exercised his discretion to question ministers in non-political crimes.