“Let us open, it is our right,” Minnesota business owners speak out against Gov. Walz’s orders

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) — Frustrations behind Gov. Tim Walz’s orders in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continue to grow.

“I feel like I’m on the Titanic and our governor has made us a third class citizen that has to be on the bottom of the ship. So, he wants to drown us, he wants to drown us,” said Jeff LaBean, owner of the Depot Bar & Grill, in Faribault.

On Thursday, LaBean was one of seven restaurant and bar owners who spoke out against Walz’s restrictions.

“Over and over the cries are so loud, and we are standing up with them and saying, ‘we have to figure out a way,” said Senate Majority Leader, Paul Gazelka who hosted the event.

More than a hundred businesses across the state have joined the Reopen Minnesota Coalition’s initiative to defy the governor’s order and reopen early.

However, the businesses that spoke Thursday want the governor to hear their cries because they don’t want to defy orders.

“Give us the chance to open. I mean, we aren’t asking for much. Give us 25 percent. Give us anything,” said Leonard Morris, owner of Leonard Bar & Grill, in Coon Rapids.”

“It’s really difficult as an owner to talk to employees about why you can’t give them hours,” said Oscar Mazariego, owner of Lava Burger And Wings, in Owatonna.

On Wednesday, Walz announced new restrictions that allow those establishments to have outdoor dining, at 50 percent capacity, or up to 100 people. That decision has many upset because of how harsh Minnesota winters can be.

“Telling us we can open up outside is a slap in the face, it’s like you’re mocking us,” said Jean Hunn, owner of Keys Cafe & Bar.

Hunn has eight locations in the Twin Cities and one in Hudson, Wisconsin.

“Our restaurant in Hudson is open. It is real frustrating and difficult when we can’t tell our employees here in Minnesota, that they don’t have any hours. They don’t have any work. But they can go across 25 minutes across the way and get hours at our Hudson location,” she said.

Walz has repeatedly said he understands the challenges business are going through but feels the number of cases needs to be lower before things fully open up.

“The fact is and it’s indisputable, that when people are in close contact without a mask indoors, next to people that aren’t in their family. Community spread happens,” said Walz.

However, many businesses feel they can run their establishments safely, so an outbreak doesn’t happen.

“We are drawing on our life savings and our retirement funds to keep businesses open,” LaBean said.

“Let us open us. It is our right,” Hunn said.

Indoor dining is restricted until Jan. 11.