Mexico’s minimum wage to rise 15% over business objections

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s daily minimum wage will rise by 15% in January to the equivalent of about $7 per day. The new wage still amounts to less than $1 per hour, but is above the 3.3% inflation rate. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the business sector wanted 10%, but were outvoted by labor and government representatives on the tripartite commission that determines minimum wages. López Obrador said “workers are going to get an increase that is still, on the world scale, shameful.” The Mexican Employers’ Federation said the increase and the pandemic could force hundreds of thousands of small companies out of business.