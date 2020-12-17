Minnesota reports 83 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,775 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Thursday that 83 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Fifty-two of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 4,658 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 3,034 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Thursday's update that another 2,775 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Seventy-nine of the cases were reported in Olmsted County. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 389,171 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 29,527 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 11,329 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 358,667 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

The Department also reported 47,704 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state above 5 million. Health officials said more than 2.8 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 20,172 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,353 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

