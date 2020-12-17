Netherlands aims to begin Pfizer-BioNTech shots by Jan 8

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch health minister says that coronavirus vaccinations using the Pfizer-BioNTech shots will start Jan. 8 if the European Union’s medicines agency approves it for use next week. The minister said Thursday that health authorities have developed a plan he described as “careful, safe and responsible.” The first vaccines will be given to staff at nursing homes and other health care professionals. The health ministry called the Jan. 8 date “the fastest feasible planning, taking into account all due care requirements and steps” that can only be taken once the European Medicines Agency has given the vaccine the green light.