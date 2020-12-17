Police: Suspect in Washington killing arrested in Minnesota

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Washington man who is suspected of killing his wife as she was preparing to move out of their house in Kent in November. The Seattle Times reported that 38-year-old Paul Dervin III was charged Friday with murder domestic violence and assault domestic violence in the death of 40-year-old Randi Jones. Authorities say Jones was found unconscious on Dec. 1. The King County medical examiner’s office determined she died from a blunt-force injury to her torso. Police arrested Dervin on Dec. 9 in Minnesota. His attorney declined to comment.