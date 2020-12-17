Report: Slain officer tripped during California bar massacre

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A report finds the sheriff’s sergeant accidentally shot by a fellow police officer as they responded to a mass shooting at a California bar had tripped and fallen during the chaos. The sergeant was struck by the fatal bullet when he stood up and tried to retreat. The analysis by the Ventura County District Attorney’s office finds both officers acted lawfully when they fired their weapons. It’s the most detailed timeline of events yet of the massacre that unfolded Nov. 7, 2018. The shooter attacked country-music lovers at the Borderline Bar and Grill in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks, killing 11.