Swedish king: Sweden has failed to protect the elderly

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf says he believes his country has failed to protect the elderly in care homes from the effects of the pandemic. The monarch said it was “something we all suffer with.” His comments followed the stinging conclusions presented Tuesday by an independent commission that looked into Sweden’s handling of the pandemic. It said Sweden had not been able to sufficiently protect the elderly in care homes from COVID-19. The Scandinavian country has seen nearly 7,700 virus-related deaths. Carl Gustaf is Sweden’s head of state, but his duties are ceremonial, and he holds no political power.