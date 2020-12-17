Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
10:34 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 79, Glidden-Ralston 61

Ames 59, Marshalltown 38

Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, Westwood, Sloan 39

Audubon 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42

Clarinda 43, Bedford 24

Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 26

Humboldt 58, Eagle Grove 13

Kingsley-Pierson 58, George-Little Rock 46

Lawton-Bronson 69, Homer, Neb. 56

Lisbon 40, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37

Logan-Magnolia 74, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38

Mount Ayr 52, Wayne, Corydon 37

Parkview Christian, Neb. 78, Heartland Christian 35

Roland-Story, Story City 51, Grundy Center 38

Sioux City, West 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54

South Hamilton, Jewell 61, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 44

Walthill, Neb. 81, Siouxland Community Christian 74

Wapello 43, Clinton 39

Wilton 65, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Red Oak vs. Clarinda, ppd.

Southwest Valley vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 44, West Fork, Sheffield 35

Ames 81, Marshalltown 11

Audubon 61, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 33

CAM, Anita 53, Woodbine 46

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 34, Edgewood-Colesburg 28

Colo-NESCO 42, Clarksville 34

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Sioux City, West 29

Decorah 47, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46

East Marshall, LeGrand 49, Ankeny Christian Academy 13

East Union, Afton 38, Moravia 33

Kingsley-Pierson 59, George-Little Rock 46

Lawton-Bronson 54, Homer, Neb. 37

Lenox 62, Murray 16

Logan-Magnolia 32, Fremont Mills, Tabor 21

Lone Tree 49, Tri-County, Thornburg 17

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 64, Lisbon 21

Mount Ayr 60, Wayne, Corydon 42

Nodaway Valley 65, Martensdale-St. Marys 32

North Butler, Greene 33, Janesville 27

Parkview Christian, Neb. 54, Heartland Christian 13

Riceville 41, Crestwood, Cresco 32

Roland-Story, Story City 51, Grundy Center 41

Siouxland Community Christian 73, Walthill, Neb. 34

Solon 63, South Tama County, Tama 24

South Hamilton, Jewell 36, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 27

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 51, River Valley, Correctionville 25

Sumner-Fredericksburg 71, Tripoli 40

West Bend-Mallard 51, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 22

West Lyon, Inwood 53, Boyden-Hull 41

Westwood, Sloan 84, Ar-We-Va, Westside 49

Wilton 52, Wapello 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content