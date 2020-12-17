Top court rules Hungary flouted EU law by detaining migrants

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that Hungary has failed to respect EU law by denying people entering the country the right to apply for asylum and unlawfully detaining them in “transit zones” on its border with Serbia. The European Court of Justice says Hungary “failed to fulfil its obligation to ensure effective access to the procedure for granting international protection” to people entering from Serbia, by leaving them “with the virtual impossibility of making their application” for asylum. The European Commission took Hungary to court after it introduced a new migrant law in 2015, when well over 1 million migrants entered Europe, most of them refugees from Syria or Iraq.